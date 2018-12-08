‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Forced to Fire Young Attorney

During the Blue Bloods midseason finale Friday, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) was forced to fire a young prosecutor after he displayed incompetence in the courtroom during a big case.

At the beginning of “Authority Figures,” Erin and Detective Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) sat in the courtroom during a suppression hearing while A.D.A. Martin Richardson (Justin Walker White) looked unprepared to handle a big case that hinged on a traffic stop. The defendant ended up being released after Richardson did not call any witnesses to deliver testimony. After the case was dismissed, Erin asked him what went wrong, and Martin blamed the judge for his mistakes.

Erin defended giving the case to Martin, who insisted the criminal did not get to him. He said they got to his family, so he had them leave the city.

“You’re not really a boss until you fire somebody,” Tony said after Martin walked out of the office.

Later on, Erin confronted Martin, telling him the police officers who could have testified were not happy they were not told about the hearing earlier. This gave Erin no choice but to terminate Martin.

Erin continued to feel bad, but Tony gave Erin a long list of cliches in the hopes to cheer her up. But that conversation was interrupted when Tony got a phone call — a car registered to Martin is sitting outside the gangster’s apartment and Marin has a gun. Erin and Tony rushed to the scene.

Once they got there, they stopped Martin before he had a chance to do anything. The gangster then showed up and threatened to report them for harassment. Tony and Erin told him to leave, which he did even if he was not happy about it. Tony also took Martin’s gun, insisting he go back to the office the next day to pick it up.

The next day, Martin picked up the gun and left without speaking with Erin. However, he did deliver what he owed Erin — the evidence needed to put the criminal behind bars.

The other stories in the midseason finale included Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) solving the murder of a music journalist who was sleeping with a rapper. The rapper’s assistant found out the journalist was only sleeping with his boss to get information on the book she was writing, so the assistant killed her. Jamie (Will Estes) also earned the respect of one of his officers by showing off his skills in a shoot-out.

Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) also warned a police officer accused of entrapment to be more careful. Frank and the general public found out about the controversial operation after footage from another officer leaked. It turned out the whistleblower was the officer’s black son-in-law, who felt he could not go through the proper channels to discuss his issues with his father-in-law.

Blue Bloods will be back on CBS next year. The show airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS