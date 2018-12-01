TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Confronts Nicky About Her New Boyfriend’s Ulterior Motives in Preview Clip

Blue Bloods is back tonight with an episode centering on Erin Reagan and her daughter, Nicky, who

Blue Bloods is back tonight with an episode centering on Erin Reagan and her daughter, Nicky, who has a new boyfriend Erin is suspicious about. It is the first time Nicky has had an important role on the show since last season’s episode about sexual harassment.

In “Handcuffs,” Nicky (Sami Gayle) begins dating Nicholas Papadopoulos, played by guest star Dan Amboyer (of Younger). Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is sure Nicholas has some ulterior motives to getting close to a Reagan.

In a scene CBS released before the episode aired, Nicky thinks her mom is about to tell her Nicholas is too old for her. However, this was not the issue. Erin wanted to remind Nicky that she is less experienced at life.

“I was talking about life experiences… seeing things as they really are, and not as they appear to be,” Erin said.

“What are you getting at?” Nicky asked.

“Your new boyfriend’s uncle is Ray Geonopolis. His sister, Nicholas’ mother, is Sophia Papadopoulos,” Erin explained.

“OK… and…?” Nicky asked.

“Ray Geonopolis is a crooked real estate developer with deep ties to the mob,” Erin explained. “He is also the target of my current investigation. We go to trial in less than a month.”

CBS also released two clips that deal with the other plots in “Handcuffs.” The episode also sees Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) ordering a raid at a building complex where a video was filmed, showing police officers being harassed by the building’s residents. Frank wants everyone with an outstanding warrant arrested, but Garrett (Gregory Jbara) advised against it. Meanwhile, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) meets with a woman he once put in jail. She needs his help to keep her brother out of trouble.

“Handcuffs” provides the first major story for Nicky of season nine. In an episode last season, she experienced sexual harassment first-hand after her boss at her internship turned out to be a creep. At the end, Nicky decided to quit the internship and told her mom there were other women harassed by the boss.

Nicky has grown up before our eyes on the show. She is now a 21-year-old student at Columbia, her mother’s alma mater. She has also made it clear she is not interested in taking jobs in following her family’s footsteps by joining the police department.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

