‘Blue Bloods’: Did Danny Really Leave the Police Force?

Blue Bloods finally returned to CBS Friday after taking a month off during the Winter Olympics.

The episode, titled “Legacy” saw Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) consider leaving the police force, so fans were on edge all night. Would Danny really turn his back on the family business?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode started with Danny getting embarrassed after his credit card is declined at a restaurant.

Things you don’t need to hear from your kids “Are we broke?”. Lol!!#BlueBloods — Lawrence Ferbee (@word2ferb) March 3, 2018



Things you don’t need to hear from your kids “Are we broke?”. Lol!!#BlueBloods — Lawrence Ferbee (@word2ferb) March 3, 2018

After investigating the death of the wealthy Bruce Daniels, Danny is offered a job as a private security guard. The $250,000 annual salary is part of the allure.

He also reminds his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) that he is now the head of a one-income household after his wife died. Danny has two sons to think about, but Maria thinks his kids should have a say in the matter.

We know how much Danny loves the action of being a cop. In the previous episode, “School of Hard Knocks,” we saw Danny use his negotiation skills to calm down a principal (Ernie Hudson) who was so disillusioned that he took students hostage. Danny diffused the tense situation, saving hundreds of lives in the process. The investigation into Daniels’ death also highlights Danny’s detective skills.

Danny makes it clear to Baez that he thinks money is important. Meanwhile, the case reminds him of the loss of his wife at every turn.

Baez so knows something is wrong with Danny #Bluebloods — AndorianIP(AiP)🐍 (@AndorianIP) March 3, 2018

Danny gets a call from a wealthy man who offers the security guard role. The man is ready to hire Danny, but he needs a couple of days to talk it over with his kids and family.

Later, Danny tells his sons he plans on leaving the NYPD. They tell him he should not leave the job he loves. After all, they love bragging about his work.

During the Reagan family dinner, the rest of the family pesters Danny with ways they can save money. But then the rich guy calls in the middle of dinner and Danny has to take it.

Amazingly, the show ended before revealing what Danny’s final decision is. However, it looks like he is leaning towards staying, especially after what the family said.

One fan was happy about the show’s cliffhanger.

I like that this episode of #BlueBloods didn’t just wrap up with a nice little bow I want to see where this story takes Danny & @DonnieWahlberg can’t wait for the rest of this season!!!! 💙 @BlueBloods_CBS — megs (@megspptc) March 3, 2018

Others want to know right away, and some are sure he plans on staying.

I know Danny is not going to leave at all. #BlueBloods — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) March 3, 2018



@DonnieWahlberg ….I’m dying here…how you gonna leave us with a cliffhanger???!!!! #BlueBloods — Joy Full 4 Step 2 (@JoyFull68196951) March 3, 2018



Notably, the preview for the next episode did not show Danny involved in the case, leaving fans still wondering if he is coming back to the force.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS