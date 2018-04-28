‘Blue Bloods’ Celebrates 175 Episodes With Unlikely Alliance

Danny found himself aligning with one of his biggest enemies on Blue Bloods‘ 175th episode.

During Friday’s new episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is on the hunt of a copkiller who escaped prison and after exhausting all other alternatives, he must resort to Victor Lugo (Nick Cordero) for help.

“Well if it isn’t my favorite defective,” Victor says.

“You’ve got 60 seconds to make your case,” Danny says, not taking any of his former adversary’s tomfoolery. Victor reveals he ran in the same circles as the missing criminal, claiming he knows every one of his tricks and can help capture him. But there’s something he wants in return.

“I ain’t dropping dice for a boyscout merit badge, you gotta let me roll with you,” Lugo says. “You want me to be a bloodhound you gotta put me on the street with you.”

Danny hesitates but Lugo reminds him that if he doesn’t agree, he’ll have to answer to the family of the next cop the escaped convict murders.

“Alright Lugo… but you’re going to be on a very tight leash,” Danny says.

“I think this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship,” Lugo says as he goes in for a friendly hug, but Danny hits him in the stomach.

Danny and Lugo head to the criminal’s girlfriend’s house and Danny hilariously cuffs him to the car up “doesn’t get any ideas” and runs. At the apartment, the police find a family having lunch. As Danny starts to believe Lugo might be playing him, he spots a young woman who starts to run away.

The young woman runs and manages to escape after Danny gets hit by a cab. After brushing off his small accident, Danny confronts Lugo.

“I think you’re screwing with us to look like a bunch of idiots like you did with the damn doughnuts,” Danny says. Baez (Marisa Ramirez) comes up with a plan to find the woman. Using the cameras in the city Danny and Baez find the woman, Molly Chavez. She claims she hasn’t seen the copkiller and hasn’t contacted her at all.

Frustrated by the dead end, Danny takes it out on Lugo, who is convinced the woman is lying.

“I’m telling ya the two of them are like Bonnie and Clyde,” Lugo says. Danny threatens to send him back to jail, but before he does Lugo says he has something that could make her talk.

Danny goes back into the interrogation room and shows Molly an address, her mother’s. Molly begins to crack under the pressure with Danny insinuating her undocumented mother might get deported. Molly breaks and tells Danny where her boyfriend is hiding.

Danny and Baez try to find the man, leaving Lugo in the car, but as they go up the stairs, Lugo calls to tell them they’re walking into a trap. The warning comes just in time, saving the police officers from an explosion.

Danny again questions Lugo about how he knew about the explosion. He remembered that Molly’s thing is to set booby traps for her victims. The next morning the team finds Molly waiting for the man and the two drive away. The cops manage to ambush the couple.

Molly and the man get out of the car, and he tries to go for his gun. Danny shoots and kills him before he can try anything.

After closing the case, Lugo goes back into his cell, having mended his relationship with Danny, even if only a little bit. Danny surprises his new “partner” by telling him may get out of prison sooner than expected, telling him he’ll see Lugo “in a year.” The beginning of a beautiful friendship indeed.

