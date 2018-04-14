TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Love Seeing Bebe Neuwirth Again

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Blue Bloods for the first time in four years and fans were more than […]

By

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Blue Bloods for the first time in four years and fans were more than excited to see her character, Kelly Peterson, once again.

Neuwirth’s character has been a thorn in Commissioner Frank Reagan’s (Tom Selleck) side for years, but she has not been seen in years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “Risk Management,” Frank has to deal with a surprising number of settlements being reached in lawsuits involving police officers and brings Kelly in to help out. Frank was not happy with the city government giving out settlements left and right, suggesting that some perps might be using them as ways to get free money.

Fans enjoyed seeing Tom Selleck go toe-to-toe with Neuwirth.

One fan noticed that Neuwirth has great on-screen chemistry with Selleck. “Very happy to see [Bebe Neuwirth] is returning to [Blue Bloods] tonight. Incredible chemistry with Tom Selleck,” the fan wrote.

This is only Neuwirth’s sixth appearance on the show. The beloved actress had been busy on CBSMadam Secretary as Natine Tolliver until last year.

Neuwirth is a two-time Emmy winner thanks to her role as Lilith, Frasier Crane’s eventual wife, on Cheers. She also appeared on Frasier, and earned an Emmy nomination for her guest role in 1995. She was also nominated for a fourth Emmy in 1999 for Dash and Lilly.

Other recent credits include The Good Wife, Law & Order: Trial By Jury, Bored to Death and Humor Me. She also has Tonys for her performances in the 1986 revival of Sweet Charity and the 1997 revival of Chicago.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • Hulu Addresses Fears ‘Over the Garden Wall’ Is Leaving the Service
    Streaming

    Hulu Addresses Fears ‘Over the Garden Wall’ Is Leaving the Service

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season