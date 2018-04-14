‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Love Seeing Bebe Neuwirth Again

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Blue Bloods for the first time in four years and fans were more than excited to see her character, Kelly Peterson, once again.

Neuwirth’s character has been a thorn in Commissioner Frank Reagan’s (Tom Selleck) side for years, but she has not been seen in years.

In “Risk Management,” Frank has to deal with a surprising number of settlements being reached in lawsuits involving police officers and brings Kelly in to help out. Frank was not happy with the city government giving out settlements left and right, suggesting that some perps might be using them as ways to get free money.

Fans enjoyed seeing Tom Selleck go toe-to-toe with Neuwirth.

I love when @BebeNeuwirth is on my screen how I missed her @BlueBloods_CBS #BlueBloods — Halley K (@BSBChiHard) April 14, 2018



Y’all!!!! Bebe Neuwirth is back on #BlueBloods tonight!!!! Are you excited? I’m excited. pic.twitter.com/i0gXtBHQZ9 — kaysi (@Iilithsternin) April 14, 2018

Wow so great to see @BebeNeuwirth on #BlueBloods again. Looking great. — Doug Ufford (黒川) (@DARKRIVERI) April 14, 2018

One fan noticed that Neuwirth has great on-screen chemistry with Selleck. “Very happy to see [Bebe Neuwirth] is returning to [Blue Bloods] tonight. Incredible chemistry with Tom Selleck,” the fan wrote.

Very happy to see @BebeNeuwirth is returning to @BlueBloods_CBS tonight. Incredible chemistry with Tom Selleck! #BlueBloods — Deanna Lee (@DeannaLii) April 14, 2018

@BebeNeuwirth so glad to see you returning to #BlueBloods I was sad to see you go last time — City Girl Gone Country (@cyndisauter) April 11, 2018

This is only Neuwirth’s sixth appearance on the show. The beloved actress had been busy on CBS‘ Madam Secretary as Natine Tolliver until last year.

Neuwirth is a two-time Emmy winner thanks to her role as Lilith, Frasier Crane’s eventual wife, on Cheers. She also appeared on Frasier, and earned an Emmy nomination for her guest role in 1995. She was also nominated for a fourth Emmy in 1999 for Dash and Lilly.

Other recent credits include The Good Wife, Law & Order: Trial By Jury, Bored to Death and Humor Me. She also has Tonys for her performances in the 1986 revival of Sweet Charity and the 1997 revival of Chicago.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS