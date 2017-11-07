‘Blue Bloods’ Star Addresses the Way Her Character Was Killed

Amy Carlson is opening up about her exit from Blue Bloods and is criticizing the way her character’s departure was handled.

During an interview with Deadline, the 49-year-old actress, who starred as Linda Reagan on the CBS procedural, revealed that it was her choice to depart from the show. However, Carlson mentioned that she was not invited to return for the season 8 premiere to conclude Linda’s storyline.

In the season 8 premiere episode, it’s revealed that Linda died in an off-screen helicopter crash.

“I feel badly that she dies the way she dies,” Carlson said. “I did not know they would do that, I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that.”

After acknowledging that there’s been a heavy backlash from the fans, Carlson explained that she wishes viewers could have seen “the death.”

“It would’ve been nice for the fans … to be a participant in it,” she said. “I’m not sure how I would’ve chosen it but I just know that for the fans to have a way to grieve, to move through it, I think it would’ve been nice for them.”

Carlson then addressed the notion that her character’s death was a surprise to most involved with the show.

“If someone had said they were surprised and they didn’t know I was leaving I would just respond to them and say it’s standard to have conversations with actors whose contracts are up prior to the season ending,” she said.

The actress later said that she enjoyed her time with CBS and on Blue Bloods. She also explained how she has a deep appreciation for the fans from the series.

“I hear them, and I appreciate them so much, and I’m so grateful that they love this character that I created,” she said. “I’m honored to have had the chance to portray her for as long as I did. It was seven great years, that’s a longer run than most shows get.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.