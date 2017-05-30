Syfy’s ‘Blood Drive’ Gets Grindhouse Style New Trailer

From the creators of Bates Motel and Underworld: Awakening, Blood Drive is Syfy‘s latest horror series that looks like it will push the limits of what the cable network is allowed to air. Premiering on June 14, the series just got a new trailer that merely gives you a taste of the bedlam that Blood Drive will contain.

The series’ synopsis is as follows:

“Los Angeles in the near future: where water is as scarce as oil and climate change keeps the temperature at a cool 115 degrees in the shade. It’s a place where crime is so rampant that only the worst violence is punished and where Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson) — the city’s last good cop — runs afoul of the dirtiest and meanest underground car rally in the world, Blood Drive. The master of ceremonies is a vaudevillian nightmare, the drivers are homicidal deviants, and the cars run on human blood.

“Buckle up, lube up, and prepare for everything you know about cable television to blow up!”

With the absurdity of that premise, this new trailer totally matches the tone of what you can expect from this new series. The punny title alone gives the impression that the name came before the concept of the show ever existed and could have started as a joke between friends.

This past fall, Syfy debuted one of its newest horror series, Channel Zero, which took its inspiration from a series of scary stories shared online. The six-episode season was incredibly effective and addictive, allowing the network to expand into new avenues of genre programming. The series was so successful that it was renewed for three additional seasons, with each one slated to focus on the internet’s most terrifying tales.

The network is more well-known for its sophisticated series like Battlestar Galactica, Stargate Atlantis, and 12 Monkeys, making Blood Drive and its goofier and more violent tone stand out against its more recognizable shows.

Another one of Syfy’s biggest hits, Face Off, will be debuting a new season in mid-June, with its 12th season bringing all new challenges for its roster of up-and-coming special effects artists.

