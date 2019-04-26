‘Blindspot’ Officially Pulled From NBC Schedule, Renewal Status Questionable

Things are not looking good for NBC‘s Blindspot.

The network announced Friday that the FBI crime drama will not air new episodes until the end of May, with The Blacklist taking over the the 8 p.m. ET timeslot starting Friday.

On April 26, The Blacklist will air back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET, and it will air all remaining new episodes of Season 6 in the timeslot until the finale on May 17.

Blindspot will then return with new episodes May 24, ending the season with a two-hour season finale on May 31. Given that the new episodes will air outside of the “May Sweeps” window, TVLine first reported it is not a good sign for the show’s chances to return with a new season in the fall.

The show filmed their upcoming Season 4 finale on location in Iceland, with series creator Martin Gero telling TVLine the team will head overseas in their search for a clue about Madeline Burke’s planned attack on the Eastern seaboard, “and something happens on the way there that makes the episode take a hard turn.”

Gero also teased at the time the finale will “reinvent the show in a huge way,” revealing a “twist and a dimensionality that we have not been able to play with yet.” In other words, fans should not expect the episode to act as a potential series finale.

Blindspot premiered back in 2015 and quickly became a sleeper hit for the network in its first season. The show faced major declines in ratings since then, leading to it being moved from a Monday post-The Voice timeslot in Season 1, to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Season 2.

The show then moved to Fridays in 2017 for its third season.

Blindspot centers around a mysterious tattooed woman who is found naked inside a travel bag in Times Square by the FBI, with no recollection of her own past or where she came from. They later discover that her tattoos are the key to solving crimes around the world, leading to bigger conspiracies.

The series stars Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer. The latest episode of the series featured a special appearance by frequent guest star Bill Nye, playing himself and the father of Johnson’s FBI agent Patterson.

The show is averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to The Wrap, which includes delayed viewing. The series is produced by Warner Bros. TV.

Blindspot will return with new episodes Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.