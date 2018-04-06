NBC Not Airing New ‘Blindspot’ Episodes Until Late April

Blindspot is taking a spring break.

The NBC crime drama will not air new episodes for the next two weeks, with a new episode of Taken, which usually airs at 9 p.m. ET, taking over the slot.

The latest episode of Blindspot threw fans a curve ball as Roman (Luke Mitchell) decides to betray the FBI team when they tried to arrest Crawford once and for all, even after he orchestrated the bad guy’s demise from the start.

Fans were shocked when Roman changed his mind and left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the rest of the FBI team hanging at the last minute because he finally felt like he was part of a family with Hank Crawford and Blake. So he helped Crawford escape and finally turned against the FBI.

“The heart wants what the heart wants,” executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly following the episode. “Roman has never really had a stable family environment or been in a relationship that was loving and nurturing. All his relationships have been transactional. So I think it’s taken him back and put him on tilt. Suddenly, the thought of losing Blake and, to a lesser extent, Hank is not something he’s ready for.”

The drama didn’t stop there, as the episode ended with Roman putting out hits against Jane and the other members of the team from multiple sources, which Gero teased would have serious consequences in upcoming episodes.

“I can tease that they will be the target of multiple hit-persons,” Gero said. “The next episode is pretty amazing. The format is a little different for us and allows you to see the team on their own a little while dodging some pretty badass assassins.”

The badass assassins will surely bring a tense hour of television, if the promo for the upcoming hour is any indication.

Taken grabs hold of the 8 p.m. slot for the next two Fridays on NBC. On April 6, the episode titled “All about Eve” follows Bryce (Clive Standen as he works to stop an act of biological terrorism when invasive species are stolen from the Global Seed Bank in Norway.

On the April 13 episode, titled “Password”, a bomb foes off in Washington D.C., and the team suspects and innocent man is being framed for the crime. Meanwhile Kilroy (Adam Goldberg) tracks down a notorious hacker.

Blindspot typically airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.