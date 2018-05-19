‘Blindspot’ Finale Resets Jane’s Memory in Last-Minute Shocker

Blindspot left fans with a slew of cliffhangers as the fight between Jane and Roman finally came to a tragic end.

The finale split the action between New York and South Africa, starting with the aftermath of Reade (Rob Brown) and Zapata’s (Audrey Esparza) hookup. At the FBI, the team tries to figure out where Roman is, as Hank Crawford (David Morse) aims to find and kill him.

As the team mistakenly intercepts Blake’s (Tori Anderson) car in an attempt to arrest her father Crawford, the team is surprised when Jane (Jaimie Alexander) doesn’t come out of her hiding place, the camera shows Jane mysteriously losing consciousness.

Meanwhile, Zapata gets emotional after signing her exit paperwork from the department and tells Reade she’d rather not start a relationship with him right now, since it’s a bad time.

Jane and Weller interview Blake and convince her to help them find Roman and arrest Crawford in exchange for both men surviving. By following the plane Crawford escaped New York on, the team figures out Roman is in South Africa, where siblings Jane and Roman’s stories started.

Jane and the rest of the team arrive to Cape Town, South Africa, which brings back memories of her childhood. During the ride, Jane tells Welller that she passed out because she may be pregnant. Weller says that since the fight with Roman could be over that day, this would be the best time for them to start a family.

Roman, who kidnapped Crawford upon his arrival to Cape Town, reveals his vendetta against the corrupt businessman started after he and Jane were sent to an orphanage following their parents’ death that Crawford built. Crawford used the orphanage to raise child soldiers.

The FBI arrives for Jane’s final showdown with her brother. At the last minute, however, Crawford convinces Roman to escape and find Blake so he can take over the reins of his operation after the FBI kills him. Weller and Reade are ambushed by their escort, who shoots and injures Weller.

Jane finds Crawford and kills him after he raises his gun, before he dies he tells Jane he created “something great”, referring to Roman. Jane watches as her brother escapes from the window.

As he drives away, Roman calls Blake and she tells him she’s in Cape Town waiting for him. The couple meets outside the city and Roman tells her about Crawford’s death, but before he can tell her anything else, she shoots him and tells him she knows everything. She drives away leaving Roman injured and alone.

Knowing he’ll die, Roman calls someone and tells them to continue the work he started. Then Jane finds Roman about to succumb to his injuries. He apologizes to her for everything that happened and she holds her brother as he dies.

Back in New York, the team uses a USB drive Roman left behind to uncover a clue that could help solve all of Jane’s tattoos.

The shockers start coming when the person who told Blake everything about Roman’s betrayal is revealed to be Zapata herself, who appears to have switched sides after leaving the team.

As Jane mourns the loss of her brother, she once again passes out and Weller takes her to the hospital. In the hour’s final minutes, Weller sits by Jane’s bedside when the team calls him back to the office. Roman’s drive held another secret, Jane is suffering from being poisoned from the mysterious chemical that caused her to lose her memory at the beginning of the series, which is causing all the symptoms that made her think she was pregnant. According to Patterson, the drive is a treasure map to the cure for Jane’s illness.

The episode delivers a gut-wrenching cliffhanger when Jane wakes at the hospital, having forgotten all of her memories as the good FBI agent, resetting back into Remi, the terrorist she was before the beginning of the series, and with Weller fighting for his life after complications from his gunshot wound.

Blindspot will return for its fourth season in fall 2018 on NBC.