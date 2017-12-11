Here’s a Binge-Watcher’s TV Bible for Streaming

Binge-watching may very well have replaced baseball as America’s favorite pastime, but how do you know which shows are the best to binge?

There are so many out there that it can be really hard to prioritize and decide which ones are the most worthy.

Beyond that, however, you also want to make sure you find series’ that have multiple seasons so that once you start you’re not done in a quick 5-hour mini-marathon.

If you’re going to really binge-watch a show, you want to have, at the very least, a whole day’s worth of content, but a week’s worth is likely more desirable.

Even though it can be intimidating to choose the best binge-worthy TV shows available, there is a light at the end of the streaming-tunnel.

Below, you’ll find a condensed version of “The Ultimate Binge Watcher’s TV Bible,” from a list first shared by Refinery 29.

Scroll down for a list of shows you need to binge.

‘Game of Thrones’

Where to Stream: HBO Go, HBO Now

Seasons Available: Six

With the current (seventh) season wrapping up earlier this year, and the six past seasons available now, Game of Thrones is the perfect show to top our list of “binge-watchable” shows.

There have been countless twists and turns on the medieval fantasy series, and it has likely already sealed itself as one of the greatest television series of all time.

Pull up that HBO app and dig back into the drama and intensity that surrounds Jon Snow, Daenerys, Cersei Lannister, and the remaining members of the Stark family, as they all vie for control of the Iron Throne.

‘Orange Is The New Black’

Where to Stream: Netflix

Seasons Available: Five

Orange Is The New Black burst onto screens in July of 2013. It was the third original Netflix series to debut, after House of Cards and Hemlock Grove, and it took the world by storm.

In the recently released season five, the humor feels amped up quite a bit, but that doesn’t mean the series is any less serious.

There are still plenty of heavy moments that tug at heartstrings. They even sometimes provide explanations for why certain characters behave as despicable as they do which makes you want to sympathize with them.

It’s emotionally divisive in a way that sometimes feels too real.

If you’re considering a show to binge-rewatch, or even start from the very beginning, there’s plenty in OITNB to keep you engaged for days.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Where to Stream: Netflix

Seasons Available: Three

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt first landed on Netflix on 2015. From the mind of Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum Tina Fey, the show focuses on Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), a former cult victim who is trying to reclaim her life after being kept in an underground bunker for 15 years.

To date, there are three ridiculous and outlandish seasons full of episodes of Kimmy and her roommate Titus awkwardly interacting with the world in ways that have audiences falling over in laughter.

If you want a good show for starting your day or winding down at night, look no further than Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

’13 Reasons Why’

Where to Stream: Netflix

Seasons Available: One

While there may be only one season of 13 Reasons Why available to watch, that does not make it any less binge-worthy.

Even though it’s endured its fair-share of controversy, the series has proven to be highly engaging to audiences.

In an interview earlier this year, showrunner Brian Yorkey said, “Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

While you wait for season 2 to debut, make sure to add season one to you binge list.

‘Shameless’

Where to Stream: Netflix, Showtime Anytime

Seasons Available: Eight

Based on a British series of the same name, Shameless “depicts the dysfunctional family of Frank Gallagher, a single father of six children. While he spends his days drunk or in search of misadventures, his kids learn to take care of themselves.”

Shameless is a series that many people don’t realize has so many seasons in its repertoire, so it’s a pleasant surprise to discover that there are seven seasons of nearly-one-hour episodes available to binge, with an eighth season currently airing and available to stream week-by-week.

If you have either Netflix or Showtime Anytime, you can watch every season of Shameless (so far) right now.

‘Black Mirror’

Where to Stream: Netflix

Seasons Available: 3

Originally airing on Channel 4 in England, Black Mirror gained a significant amount of popularity in the U.S. which led to Netflix picking it up for a third season. That third season was so successful that Netflix once again renewed it, with season 4 premiering on Dec. 29.

Each episode of the series is its own mini-movie, if you will, thus making it an anthology type series.

The benefit to binging a series like this is that if you’re the type of person who struggles with TV shows because it’s hard to keep track of all the developments from season to season, there isn’t any of that to deal with here.

It’s all separate stories in the vein of The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits, that will both terrify and enthrall you.

‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’

Where to Stream: Netflix

Seasons Available: One

One of the biggest breakout hits of the Marvel/Netflix partnership, Marvel’s Jessica Jones borrows a little from the many great female-lead series’ that proceeded it, like Alias and Veronica Mars, but at the same time, it feels completely original in its approach to the subject matter it tackles.

There may be only one season of Jessica Jones currently available to stream, but the plus side is that there are other Marvel/Netflix series, like Daredevil and Luke Cage, that you can also queue up to watch after it.

The titular character also is one of the main characters of Marvel’s The Defenders, so that’s another sizable dose of Jessica before she returns for season 2 of her own show in March 8, 2018

‘Twin Peaks’

Where to Stream: Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Seasons Available: Three

Twin Peaks is the oldest show on this list, but it’s the boldest, weirdest and mysterious of them all.

The show centers around FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who is sent to a mysterious Washington town to solve the murder of a beloved teenage girl. What starts as a compelling mystery soon turns much more than that, with the bizarre supernatural elements that only series co-creator David Lynch could think up.

There were only two seasons aired at the time, but the Twin Peaks legacy just wouldn’t die. There was a 1992 prequel film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and then the show was brought back for a limited Showtime revival series in 2017.

The original seasons are available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, but the full story can only been watched on Showtime Anytime.