‘Billboard Music Awards’ Sets Air Date on NBC

The Billboard Music Awards telecast will have a new home when it airs live on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The awards show, shining a spotlight on the most chart-topping music, will air for the first time on NBC, according to Deadline, after the network acquired rights to the broadcast in a multi-year deal signed in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show previously aired on ABC but was up for grabs after the contract with the network expired following the 2017 broadcast.

Finalists for the Billboard Music Awards are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and single sales, radio play, streaming, touring and social engagement, which is tracked by Billboard, as well as Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The finalists and award winners are determined using data reflecting a 12-month tracking period.

Nominees, performers and presenters for the show will be announced closer to the air date.

Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

The Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.