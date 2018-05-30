Bill O’Reilly Supports ABC Decision to Cancel ‘Roseanne’

Bill O’Reilly added his name to the choir of voices supporting ABC’s cancellation of the Roseanne revival series.

The conservative pundit took to Twitter to Tuesday morning to share he agreed with the network’s decision to cancel the hit sitcom after star Roseanne Barr shared a racist tweet toward Valerie Jarrett.

“Roseanne Barr’s vicious personal attack on former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett came out of nowhere and cost Ms. Barr and the entire staff of her program their jobs,” O’Reilly tweeted. “[ABC]/[Disney] could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans.”

Barr found herself at the center of massive controversy after tweeting that Jarrett was the product of the Black Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

The tweet garnered massive backlash and led to the shocking cancellation of the No.1 comedy on television for the 2017-2018 television season.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey’s brief statement to press.

The decision to cancel the series was supported by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who added, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Hours after the tweet was sent, Barr shared an apology and pledged to leave Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

However, her absence was shortlived as she began retweeting supportive fans, as well as breaking her silence after the news broke.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast friday,” Barr tweeted.

Ahead of an appearance on an MSNBC town hall about racism in every day life, Jarrett spoke out about Barr’s comments and the resulting backlash.

“This should be a teaching moment,” Jarrett told the crowd in attendance. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”