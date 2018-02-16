‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Releases Season 2 Character Teases

Viewers will have to wait quite some time for a new season of Big Little Lies, but at least we know where we’re headed.

HBO released a batch of season two teases for the five Monterey moms viewers are obsessed over, according to TVLine, giving fans a look at what they can expect from the upcoming second season of the hit HBO drama.

Celeste (Nicole Kidman): Reeling from her husband Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon): Finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.

Jane (Shailene Woodley): While processing Perry’s sudden death, Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Renata (Laura Dern): The epitome of control, Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage.

Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz): Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons in her past.

Season one of the HBO series revealed the five Monterey moms were involved in a altercation with Perry, with Bonnie pushing him down a flight of stairs, breaking his neck and killing him.

The police ruled the death an accident, but the final minutes hinted that the investigation was far from over.

The teases accompanied news that Woodley, Dern and Kravitz officially signed on to return as series regulars for the show’s second season, alongside Kidman, Witherspoon and previously announced addition Meryl Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother. “Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” said HBO. This will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who plays Perry’s wife Celeste, who last co-starred in The Hours.

Skarsgard is also expected to reprise his role as Perry on the upcoming season, most likely via flashback.

Originally slated to be a one-season limited series, executive producers Kidman and Witherspoon announced a second season of the show would air on HBO in 2019.

Big Little Lies season two will consist of seven episodes, all of which will once again be penned by David E. Kelley (based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose novel served as the source material for the first season).

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Valle is passing the directing baton to Andrea Arnold, although Valle will stay on as an exec producer.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to get underway in March ahead of a 2019 launch.