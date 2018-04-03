‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Returns Four Cast Members, Adds Two

The cast of Big Little Lies keeps getting bigger and bigger.

The second season of the HBO drama announced it will bring back Kathryn Newton as Madeline’s oldest daughter Abigail Carlson, Robin Weigert as Celeste and Perry’s therapist Dr. Amanda Reitman, Sarah Sokolovic as Tori Bachman, the wife of the theater director Madeline has an affair with and Merrin Dungey as Detective Adriene Quinlan, the woman investigating Perry’s murder.

Variety reports the show will also introduce two new characters, with Crystal Fox taking on the role of Elizabeth Howard, Bonnie’s Mother, and Mo McRae as Michael Perkins, a teacher at the kids’ school who has a problem with Renata.

The actors join previously-announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling and James Tupper. In addition to Douglas Smith and Meryl Streep.

HBO released a batch of season two teases for the five Monterey moms in February giving fans an insight into what they can expect in the upcoming season, set to come out sometime in 2019.

Celeste (Kidman): Reeling from her husband Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.

Madeline (Witherspoon): Finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.

Jane (Woodley): While processing Perry’s sudden death, Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Renata (Dern): The epitome of control, Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage.

Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz): Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons in her past.

Along with the original cast, the series will also welcome three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother.

“Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” said HBO. This will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Kidman.

Skarsgard is also expected to reprise his role as Perry on the upcoming season, most likely via flashback.

Big Little Lies season two will consist of seven episodes, all of which will once again be penned by David E. Kelley (based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose novel served as the source material for the first season).

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Valle is passing the directing baton to Andrea Arnold, although Valle will stay on as an exec producer.