‘Big Little Lies’ Star Nicole Kidman Says Season 2 Will Likely Be Show’s Last

With the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere this June, Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman reveals the sophomore chapter of the beloved HBO series will likely be its last.

According to PEOPLE, the showrunner and cast members, including Kidman told media at the Television Critics Association on Friday that there was “no plan” in the works for a Season 3.

“[There’s] no such plan now,” showrunner, David E. Kelley revealed. “We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it.”

Kelley’s response prompted 51-year-old Kidman and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 42, to highlight a similar conversation that occurred during the wrapping of Season 1.

“That’s what you said last time!” Kidman, said, as Witherspoon chimed in, “Yeah, you sat there and said the same thing!”

But despite their faux outrage with Kelley, Kidman aptly pointed out that Season 3 was not in the works.

“There’s no plan for it,” she clarified. “This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we’re amazed we can be here.”

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies became a smash hit with HBO viewers and follows a group of wealthy mothers in a Northern California neighborhood, whose children all attend the same school. While the series closely follows their rivalries and relationships, it also delves into a darker side of secrets — one that ultimately ends in murder.

While the first season covers Moriarty’s book entirely, the second season was actually never supposed to happen. However, Kelley changed his mind after the groundbreaking success of its first season and when Meryl Streep agreed to join the series.

“Last season, we didn’t close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what’s going to happen next. … What will happen in these relationships?” Kelley said at TCA Friday. “There was a lot of fertile storytelling to mine. Is the storytelling going to be compelling enough to rise to the first year.”

Kelley added how he wanted to give the cast a “fair shot of living up to the bar” set in Season 1.

“We were unflinching with each other about stories we thought viable and ones not good enough. We didn’t agree to set sail until we had the commitment from all of us,” he said.

During the panel, Kidman explained how the second season was only possible because of its “enormous demand from the audience.”

“We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience,” Kidman said. “I’ve never been in something that reached so far globally, that was such a compelling idea in terms of putting it together again … but it was generated by the audience.”

She added how the whole cast is “amazed” that they can tell another chapter of the story.

“I will say not to compare it to the first one… it is its own entity and hopefully, it will be taken in that way. It was definitely made with an enormous amount of love,” Kidman added.

Big Little Lies returns to HBO in June 2019.