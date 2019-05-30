‘Big Little Lies’ Boss David E. Kelley Teases a ‘Satisfying’ Ending for Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 may be the end of the line for the ladies of Monterey, at least for now.

Series creator David E. Kelley shared that like with Season 1, the writers worked on the latest batch of episodes as a “two-and-done” story. However, when asked if there could be more to the story in the future, Kelley chose to say never say never.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I suppose there’s always a chance but that’s not the plan,” Kelley told Variety at the red carpet for the premiere event for Season 2. “We wrote this season as if this were the end.”

#BigLittleLies‘ David E. Kelley says that the audience will find the ending of season 2 “satisfying” pic.twitter.com/4LQtfADiYa — Variety (@Variety) May 29, 2019

“I’m not going to give anything away, but I think the audience will find the ending satisfying,” he added.

Originally intended as a one-season miniseries, the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-led series is set to return with a new episode on June 9, also introducing Meryl Streep into the cast.

Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book of which the series was based on, also spoke with the outlet and revealed she hesitated to help write Season 2 but eventually reconsidered.

“They said we’re going to do another one and would you like to write it and my first reaction was no,” Moriarty told an interviewer on the red carpet.

“I said, ‘Sure, do another one ’cause I’d love to watch it,’” she added. She also said she kept giving suggestions about how the character’s journey would continue for her.

“And then they sort of pushed me a little saying, ‘Oh come on, yo keep giving us all these little ideas,’ and I enjoyed writing it,” she told the outlet.

#BigLittleLies writer Liane Moriarty shares that she initially didn’t want to write season 2 pic.twitter.com/d9K1HqvJCT — Variety (@Variety) May 29, 2019

The second season will follow the aftermath of the Season 1 finale’s big death and the lies the women of Monterey told to cover up the circumstances behind Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) passing.

The main cast of the show is expected to return including Witherspoon, Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Streep joins the cast in the role of Mary Louise Wright, Pery’s mother. Kelley returned as writer and Transparent director Andrea Arnold took over as director for all episodes of the second season.

Kelley’s comments on a possible follow-up to Season 2 come a few months after Kidman told press there were no plans to reunite the cast for another season in the future.

“We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience,” Kidman said during a Television Critics Association panel in February. “I’ve never been in something that reached so far globally, that was such a compelling idea in terms of putting it together again… but it was generated by the audience.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.