'Big City Greens': Pizza Girl Flees Crazy Family in Spooky NYCC Exclusive Clip

Country life proves to be a bit too much for one big city pizza delivery girl in Big City Greens' upcoming Halloween episode, "Pizza Deliverance," set to premiere on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. In an exclusive sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com ahead of the show's panel at New York City Comic Con 2022 Thursday afternoon, the Green family morphs into ravenous country cannibals, at least in the eyes of Tina, a pizza delivery girl from Big City tasked with delivering a delicious meal to the Green's one spooky night.

Unfortunately for Tina, voiced by Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Sydney Park, what should be a normal, everyday task turns into a fight for her life when her car gets stuck in mud deep in the middle of a cornfield. Tina is determined, though, vowing, "I didn't come all this way for nothing. I'm still making that delivery," before she exits her car and sits off into the corn, pizza in hand. Things go bump in the night, though, and Tina learns that the hard way when Gramma, Bill, Cricket, and Remy arrive at the scene, appearing as ghostly figures in the beams from the car's headlights.

"Hello?" a ghoulish Gramma asks as a terrified Tina looks on, just out of sight of the Green family. "She ain't inside," Cricket states as she climbs on top of the car and looks through the windshield. What comes next is an ominous order from ghastly Bill that sends Tina running in fear: "She couldn't of gotten far. Fan out. Find her."

Mistakenly believing that her life is in danger and about to take a turn that resembles something out of a horror movie, Tina ventures deeper into the corner in an effort to escape. She is haunted, though, by what she views as her would-be destroyers, attempting to convince herself, "This is ridiculous. Country people ain't gonna eat you. That was just a movie." But the rustling in the corn seems to disprove that idea as what appears to be a crazed and ravenous Cricket says, "When we find that delivery girl, I'm gonna feast! A meal this good, I'll rip it apart with my bare hands and scarf it down." Meanwhile, Remy, with boils on his skin and a fork and knife in his hand, shares, "I prefer to use a fork and knife, slice it up into little nibbles, savor the flavor."

Unfortunately for Tina, her fears that "they are gonna eat me" inch closer to reality when, amid her fear, she backs into corn stalks, making a loud enough noise to alert Cricket and Remy to her location. The clip ends with Tina screaming in terror, believing she has been found and is about to become the victim of ravenous cannibal country folk Big City Greens' Halloween episode, "Pizza Deliverance," premieres on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. Episodes are also available for streaming on Disney+.