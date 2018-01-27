‘Big Brother 19’ Cast Offers Advice for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Big Brother fans still have no idea who will be participating in the first ever U.S. Celebrity Big Brother season, but previous house guests have plenty of advice for the incoming celebrities.

“If you are not mentally prepared to play the game of Big Brother, do not sign up,” Josh Martinez, who won season 19, told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s intense. It’s brutal. It’s a roller coaster of emotions. You better be mentally prepared and you better be able to play.”

Paul Abrahamian told ET he thinks celebrities will easily “crack.”

“I don’t care what you say, I don’t care how hyped up you are. You’re gonna walk into that Big Brother house, your manager’s not gonna be in the house. Your producer’s not gonna be there. You’re gonna be crying at the door,” the season 19 houseguest said. “You’re gonna run out of ham. No eggs. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? You’re gonna 100 percent lose it.”

However, Abrahamian said if they are not emotional and can avoid falling in love with another houseguest, they should be good to go.

Jessica Graf told celebrities they need to realize the Big Brother house is not a mansion.

“Get ready, put your big boy panties on, and girls,” Raven Walton adds. “There’s one bathroom, good luck with that.”

“Pack more lounging clothes than you think you need, because you’re living in a house,” Elena Davies, another season 19 houseguest, told ET. “You need way less heels than you think you need.”

Big Brother host Julie Chen told ET she is looking forward to seeing how celebrities react when they do not have the luxuries of their own home available.

“We think we know famous people, because of the roles that they play on the big screen or the small screen. What I’m looking forward to is, what happens behind the magic?” Chen said. “Behind the hair and makeup, behind the curtain. So, I’m looking forward to getting to know, even if it’s a celebrity that really isn’t on my radar, I just want to see the human side of celebrities.”

The cast for Celebrity Big Brother will be announced next week. The season starts on CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS