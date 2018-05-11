‘Big Bang Theory’ Wedding Leaves Fans in Tears

Thursday marked a huge day in the world of The Big Bang Theory when Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) finally tied the knot.

The vows the two exchanged brought tears to the eyes of everyone in the room, including Star Wars‘ own Mark Hamill who officiated the wedding.

“Sheldon, I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that I’ve never been happier than I am in this moment marrying you,” Fowler said.

“Amy… I usually know exactly what to say, but in this moment, I have no words,” Cooper responded. “I guess… I’m overwhelmed by you. In a good way, not in the elevator in a haunted mansion way.”

“Even if I can’t tell you now how I feel, I will spend my life showing you how much I love you,” he continued.

Fans watching along at home were overcome with emotion.

I AM NOT CRYING

MARRY AND SHELDON GAVE ME FEELS #bigbangtheory — janice 😍 (@Multifandom124) May 11, 2018

This is absolutely the best possible scenario for Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. Perfect writing and execution, with huge laughs. Imperfect perfection! #BigBangTheory — Gemgirl65 (@Gemgirl6565) May 11, 2018

Well, @HamillHimself has it right. I might need a minute too. The #shamywedding is absolutely perfect in a perfectly asymmetrical way. #TBBT — Belle Anderson (@SurfBelle2) May 11, 2018

The wedding ended with Sheldon and his mother Mary (Laurie Metcal) remembering his late father. The episode all got the chance to see Cooper reunite with his siblings Missy (Courtney Henggeler) and Georgie (Jerry O’Connell).