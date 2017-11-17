‘The Big Bang Theory’ Dominates Steady Thursday TV Ratings

Thursday night proved to be an uneventful one for nearly every network. While no single show saw a dramatic dip in ratings, none of the Thursday night time slots saw a dramatic increase in ratings, either.

As expected, CBS' The Big Bang Theory (13.2 mil/2.6) and Young Sheldon (11.7 mil/2.1) were the night's most-watched and top-rated scripted shows, although they did experience slippage from last week. Later in the night, Mom (8.5 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.4 mil/1.1) were flat. S.W.A.T. (6.2 mil/0.9) ticked down a tenth in the demo rating.

ABC's TGIT ratings saw nothing nearly as dramatic as the shows themselves. Grey's Anatomy grabbed 7.5 million viewers and a 1.8 rating, down just a tenth from last week. Scandal (5 mil/1.1) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.7/0.9) were both flat.

Over on The CW, Supernatural (1.9 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1,3 mil/0.5) were even.

Fox's Gotham drew in 2.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, steady with last week's. The Orville (3.3 mil/0.9) ticked down in both measures.

NBC was the winner of the night with 9.5 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating thanks to the introduction of Thursday Night Football.