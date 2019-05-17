‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco Weigh in on Possible Spinoff Series

The Big Bang Theory series finale wrapped 12 seasons of jokes, science and friendship on Thursday, giving the longest-running sitcom a proper ending.

The two-part series finale, however, also provided a storyline that would make for a great spinoff should the stars and network decide to keep the characters around.

Spoilers ahead for The Big Bang Theory series finale

During the episode’s second installment, the gang finds out that Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) are expecting their first child together.

The happy news came after the characters had wondered if they would ever have children together, and ultimately deciding against it. The news does end up being happy in the end, when the couple decides to keep the baby.

The storyline also worked as a full circle moment for the characters, as Leonard told Sheldon (Jim Parsons) in the first episode of the series that his and Penny’s babies “will be smart and beautiful.”

With the fan-favorite couple about to enter an exciting new chapter as parents, could we see a spinoff series centered around Leonard and Penny? Galecki and Cuoco shared their opinion on the possibility with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the episode aired.

“No. I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way. I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang,” Galecki said.

Cuoco shared her co-star’s sentiments but also said she would be up for anything creator Chuck Lorre asked her to do.

“Uhhh, no! But if Chuck asked me I would highly consider it because I don’t say no to Chuck!” Cuoco told the outlet “…I think they’re going to be awesome parents. They waited so many years and they’re so fun and easygoing. Or Penny is really kind of easygoing! I think they’d be adorable parents. I can only imagine.”

With Young Sheldon holding the torch for the franchise in the upcoming television season, Lorre previously shared his own feelings on a possible new spinoff series.

“Truthfully, the reason for a spinoff is economics, and that’s not the reason to do a show,” Lorre said. “You should do a show because you have something you really love and you want to do it. Economics follow passion. If you start with economics… well, sh—t, become a network executive.”

However, his answer was not a definite no, telling the outlet he can’t help but wonder about possibly continuing the story in other ways.