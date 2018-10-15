‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Never-Before-Seen Season 1 Throwback

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season is currently underway, and series star Kaley Cuoco has been using the time to reminisce on her years of filming the show, often sharing throwbacks from previous seasons when new episodes air.

Last week, Cuoco gifted fans with another photo, this time posting a shot of herself sitting behind a camera on set of the CBS comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, Cuoco shared that the image was taken while filming Season 1 of the show, with the actress adding a jab in regards to her on-trend footwear at the time.

“#tbt to season one @bigbangtheory_cbs,” she wrote alongside the snap. “I’m glad they didn’t let me shoot the show or we would have never gotten this far. also gold Ugg’s were a big deal back then lol.”

In September, Cuoco shared another throwback photo, showing how much her character, Penny, has changed since Season 1 with a pair of side-by-side photos from the series’ first season and the last.

The first snap finds the actress in one of her Penny’s early signature stomach-baring shirts and sleek blonde hair, while the second shot finds her in more comfortable clothing and sporting a wedding ring.

“We have come a long way from the pilot to tonight’s season 12 premier .. don’t miss our beginning of the end!” Cuoco wrote. “@bigbangtheory_cbs I look exactly the same, right?”

After the show’s cancellation was announced ahead of its Season 12 premiere, Cuoco used social media to reflect on her time on the series and share her sadness at its conclusion.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself and her castmates. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

In the 12 years it’s been on the air, The Big Bang Theory has become the most popular comedy on television, having won multiple Emmys and catapulted its core cast members to million-dollar salary status.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive