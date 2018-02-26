‘Big Bang Theory’ Director Confirms [Spoiler] Will Take Place at the Season Finale

The Big Bang Theory wedding we have all been waiting for is coming before the end of this season. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) will finally tie the knot.

“I think you will see a wedding [this season],” executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine Monday. “We haven’t written the finale yet, but we’ve certainly been building to it all season.”

Since Big Bang has been renewed through season 12, Sheldon and Amy’s never-ending engagement could have gone on even longer. Holland himself even suggested that in a prior interview with TVLine last fall.

The couple “planning their wedding will certainly be an arc throughout the season,” Holland said in September. “I can’t promise that we’ll see a wedding at the end of the season, but we’ll certainly be building towards a wedding.”

Sheldon and Amy almost got married in the December episode “The Confidence Erosion,” in which they nearly tied the knot at City Hall. Sheldon ultimately told her he wanted to have a traditional marriage with a first dance.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in September, Holland said it would take a long time to get to Amy and Sheldon’s wedding, but said it was possible it could happen before the end of the current season.

“Nothing is set in stone. It’s possible to see it this season. Like a lot of things we do, we’ll mine it for as many stories as we can,” Holland said. “But we don’t want it to drag on past its end date. I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw it this season, although there’s no promises to that.”

Holland added, “It’s not going to be super quick; there are certainly fun stories to play with this couple planning their wedding. Specifically, Sheldon, who has ideas about everything, is going to have ideas about their wedding.”

