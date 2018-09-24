‘Big Bang Theory’ Showrunner Steve Holland Talks Weddings and Deaths While Dishing on Series Finale

After more than 300 episodes on air, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory is slated to end its run following its upcoming 12th season as the longest-running multicamera sitcom in history, and showrunner Steve Holland has opened up about what fans can expect in the series finale.

Fans were devastated to learn in August that after 12 seasons on the air, CBS’ nerdy sitcom The Big Bang Theory would ultimately be coming to an end, a decision that was made roughly six episodes into writing the 24-episode final season. According to showrunner Steve Holland, the weight of it being the final episodes will not lead to a “melancholy” season, but rather a “fun, funny” season that works to deliver a satisfying series finale.

“I’m sure there will be people who have very solid ideas of what they want the ending to be and they’ll be disappointed if it isn’t that,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “For us, you want to find a way to do something that feels right for these characters and satisfying and surprising and that’s not just fan service. We always think if we can find something that feels right to us then hopefully people will like it.”

As for what the final episodes could look like, Holland teased that not everything will get a “close-ended” story, and that some storylines, like Penny’s last name and Howard’s father, may be left unanswered.

Fans can expect to see Sheldon and Amy figuring out life as newlyweds, with Sheldon having to “navigate bonding with his in-laws.” There is also a “possibility” that the final season will see two more characters say “I do,” a storyline that could potentially play out with Raj and an arranged marriage.

As for whether or not The Big Bang Theory will take a page out of the books of Modern Family and other series that end their run on a somber note with a character death, Holland said that likely will not be the case.

“We’ve dealt with the death of Wolowitz’s mother,” he said. “So, sure, those things are possibilities but when we get down to the finale — and nothing is set in stone since we haven’t written it yet — but the DNA of the show is a happy, positive, loving show and I don’t think it would feel right to leave this show on a downer note.”

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will shift back to its regular timeslot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.