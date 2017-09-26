[SPOILER] Is Pregnant in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season Premiere

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premiere! Continue reading at your own risk…

Heading into this season’s premiere of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Amy were the couple that every fan had their eyes on. The previous finale ended with Sheldon popping up on Amy’s doorstep, down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

Amy’s answer came as no shock to viewers, but the big news of another fan-favorite couple has certainly shaken things up. After getting the news that Sheldon and Amy were engaged, Bernadette learned that she was pregnant with her second child.

Howard got the call from Sheldon and yelled into the bathroom to tell Bernadette. Little did he know, on the other side of the door, his wife was staring at a positive pregnancy test.

While they love the child that they already have, Bernadette and Howard haven’t been the most excited about being parents. The thought of having a second baby is enough to drive the couple a little crazy. This will be especially trying on the couple, considering they just had their first child not too long ago, and they were being extra careful, actively trying not to have another.

Amy and Sheldon are engaged, Bernadette and Howard are having another baby; could something big be coming soon for Leonard and Penny?

The Big Bang Theory airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, immediately followed by Young Sheldon.