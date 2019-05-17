‘Big Bang Theory’: Major Characters Reveal They Are Expecting First Child

WARNING: Spoilers for the final episode of The Big Bang Theory ahead.

Clearly given the headline and the fact that the episode has ended, you are aware that Penny and Leonard announce they are expecting in the final episode of the series. It’s the main plot point running throughout the entire episode, with Sheldon reacting in his typical fashion and alienating his friends before they decide they love him and change their minds.

But the pregnancy reveal is handled in typical Big Bang fashion, with Penny and Leonard unable to hide their secret as they fly with the rest of the characters to see Sheldon and Amy receive their Nobel Prize.

The impact of the announcement generated the typical reaction from their friends on the show and viewers at home, but Sheldon reacted in his own “selfish” way. This pushed a wedge in-between the friends for the bulk of the episode until Sheldon gave a loving speech on the stage while receiving his award.

But as it turns out, Sheldon’s reaction is just a part of his growing pains and learning he has a “sibling” on the way. We say sibling because Penny and Leonard realize that Sheldon is technically their practice kid throughout the entire series.

They’re pretty much ready for anything thanks to their friend and his peculiarities.

The pregnancy was definitely the biggest surprise to come out of the two-episode finale. Sarah Michelle Gellar guest starred as the cherry on top at the end, going on a “date” with Raj that she didn’t see as a date.

We kicked off the night finding out that Sheldon and Penny won their Nobel Prizes, leading to a makeover for Amy Farrah Fowler that fans just couldn’t get enough of at first. Sheldon hated it, making him the center of both episodes thanks to his personal tendencies.

The show also revealed that the elevator that was broken for the majority of the series had finally been fixed, sending a shock through the system for all the characters that took a little bit of booze to overcome.

But the pregnancy was definitely the biggest part, even if we never actually got to learn Penny’s last name. She’s got a new last name at this point and a future full of motherly love.