‘The Big Bang Theory: Leonard’s New Job Revealed

The Big Bang Theory is starting to send characters on their new journeys, including Leonard landing an impressive new job.

As the CBS comedy series gets closer to its series finale, the latest episode saw Leonard (Johnny Galecki) looking to shake things up at the university, with his new assertive personality leading to a promising new opportunity.

Frustrated with his current position, Leonard tells Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) he was going to meet with President Siebert (Joshua Malina) and demand him to be in charge of a new plasma project.

Should he say no, Leonard said he would quit his job at the university, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

"I can't move," a worried Penny complained to Leonard, "I just bought a six-month membership to Soul Cycle!"

"I'm not loving my job right now, and this is something that would make me happy. Don't you want me to be happy?" Leonard asked his wife. "I know this seems scary, but I put together a strong proposal. It's good for me. It's good for the university. They're going to give it to me!"

Sadly, the scientist did not receive the job he wanted. But that does not mean the couple will be moving away from Los Angeles, as Leonard did end up finding a new job as a "co-lead on a new photon entanglement team."

The series is only four episodes away coming to an end, meaning this is only the beginning of the exciting new changes coming to the show. Big Bang is set to air its two-episode season finale on Thursday, May 16.

While plot details the final episodes are being kept tightly under wraps, series star Cuoco teased the emotional final installments will leave fans in tears, just like she was during the final table read this week.

"262Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words," she wrote. "Our whole universe ...."

The actress also shared a photo of herself visibly emotional at the end of the table read, catching the attention of Friends alum Courteney Cox.

"Awww I remember that feeling...and you guys have been together even longer," the actress wrote on the comments' section of the photo.

The Big Bang Theory revealed Season 12 would be its last back in fall 2018. Since then Cuoco has spoken several times about how she would have been a part of the show for many more seasons.

"These characters are special. They were the underdogs in the beginning, which now, I think, they've totally come out on top. I still think we made nerdy cool 12 years ago when it wasn't," she recently told press. "I think a lot of people thought this was going to be a really silly show with two nerds living next to the hot girl and we have completely changed that and have outgrown that and have become real amazing characters that have left a mark on so many people's hearts."