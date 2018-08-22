‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Teaser for Show’s Final Season

The Big Bang Theory cast has reunited on set for production on the 12th, and recently confirmed, final season of the CBS hit sitcom.

Series star Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Tuesday to give a sneak peek to fans of the cast getting back together, including Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg posing in front of the set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We baaaack!!! [Big Bang Theory] [Melissa Rauch] and I trying to make a 12! ????) #season12 [Johnny Galecki] [Jim Parsons] [Mayim Bialik] [Kunal Nayyar] & Simon ???? #lovemyBBTfamily,” Cuoco wrote, as first reported by The Wrap, adding, “thank you for having us!”

The post from Cuoco came the day before Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre productions announced that the series would be ending after its upcoming 12th season, which is expected to end in May 2019.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” the companies and creators said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Months before the announcement, Cuoco shared how she would feel if the series were to actually end after season 12, which gives fans insight as to how the actress must be feeling right now.

“I can’t really picture it … and I don’t think there really will be ‘my life’ without it,” Cuoco told PEOPLE. “I think it will always be there. It will always be running. I think we’ll always have those fans and it’s always going to be a part of me.”

Cuoco, as well as devoted Big Bang Theory viewers will get to enjoy the final season in the fall, as well as the never-ending reruns airing on cable daily.

Shortly after news of the show ending soon broke, fans took to social media to express their sorrow for the end of the long-running CBS series.

“NO! I’m not ready for this to be the end… This show is still as funny as it was when it first premiered! Ugh this sucks,” one fan tweeted. “BUT… I’m super grateful we got 12 incredible seasons!”

“Gutted of the news [The Big Bang Theory] will end after season 12,” someone else shared. “It would have to end eventually but I didn’t wanna let it sink in…the best show on tv after [Game Of Thrones.]”

With its upcoming season, The Big Bang Theory will wrap up its run as the longest-running comedy series in television history with 279 episodes.

The series will premiere its 12th season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before moving to its regular time slot Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

And there will always be Young Sheldon.