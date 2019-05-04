‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Selling $6.9 Million Mansion After Show Wraps Final Season

Kaley Cuoco is moving on from The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons, and it seems she’s looking for a fresh start elsewhere in her life, too. The actress put her Tarzana, California, home on the market, according to TMZ.

A real estate source told the outlet Cuoco listed her home, located in the ultra-exclusive Mulholland Park estates, for $6.9 million. According to TMZ, the 8,000-square foot house features seven bedrooms, a library, outdoor space, and a backyard with a pool. Other celebrities who have or currently live in the area include Kevin Hart, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker, Christina Aguilera, Charlie Sheen, Paris Hilton, and more.

Cuoco, 33, hasn’t addressed the sale of her home on social media. She’s been focused on saying goodbye to her Big Bang Theory character, Penny, along with the rest of the cast. Cuoco has posted a number of emotional Instagram photos about the shows end.

Her most recent Instagram post about the show was a still from Thursday’s episode. In the caption, Cuoco teased the “epic 2 part finale,” which will air in the coming weeks.

The actress previously teased The Big Bang Theory series finale in a post that showed a script beneath a mountain of crumpled tissues. She warned fans to be prepared for the episode, adding that it left her with no words. Other stars, like Johnny Galecki, shared similar posts about the impending last episode. The actor, who plays Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, posted a photo of himself wiping tears from his eyes, writing that it wasn’t “easy” to get through.

Cuoco opened up to Extra about the show coming to an end, telling the outlet that she was devastated by the news. The actress initially believed the announcement was a prank, she shared. She maintained that The Big Bang Theory going off the air after so many years had nothing to do with a lack of interest from stars in returning, at least not for her. Cuoco was adamant that she would have played Penny for another two decades if she had the chance.

“It’s broken my heart,” she told Extra of the news. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years. I was bad, but everyone was crying.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The final episode will air on Thursday, May 16.