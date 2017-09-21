Johnny Galecki Reveals New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Photos

The Big Bang Theory is just days away from its 11th season premiere and one cast member is hyping fans up for its return with behind-the-scenes photos.

Johnny Galecki took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from the set of the CBS series. The photo features Galecki and his co-star Kaley Cuoco talking to their live studio audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Another blast of a live audience taping tonight on [The Big Bang Theory],” he wrote. “Just a small portion of our gorgeous audience. Only a couple handful of episodes left ever.”

In another snap he shared earlier this month, Galecki posted a photo of a backstage screen, with that appears to be the second episode’s title name, “By the Book.”

Next to the photo, he wrote, “Episode 2 filmed last night and went even better than the first. Writers and cast firing on all pistons. So exciting. Can’t wait for y’all to see.”

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its new season on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

