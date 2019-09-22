‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Post Photo Together After Announcing TV Reunion

The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunited on Instagram last week to announce their television reunion. The on-screen couple are working on a new Fox sitcom together, with Bialik starring and Parsons executive producing. The series, titled Carla, is expected to be part of Fox’s fall 2020 line-up.

“Well, friends. Here’s what I’ve been doing and brewing…my friend and co-star, [Parsons], and I are working together again!!! He and I are joining to executive produce a show for me to star in based on the BBC show Miranda,” Bialik wrote. “It’s called Carla and it’s been an incredibly windy road to get here. SO worth it.”

Bialik added, “We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!!!! Here’s us at one of our pitches, uncannily and totally coincidentally dressed like salt and pepper shakers.”

Parsons also shared a screenshot of the Deadline report on the project on his Instagram page.

“We’re early in this process and it has already been such fun and filled with joy… but, no surprise: that’s usually what it feels like to work with [Bialik],” Parsons wrote.

Several members of the extended Big Bang family congratulated their former co-stars on the achievement.

“I am so excited for you both!” Wil Wheaton wrote.

“Congrats!!!” Lauren Lapkus added.

“Soooo over the moon about this!!” Melissa Rauch wrote.

Carla is based on the BBC series Miranda, created by Miranda Hart. In the American version, Bialik will star as Carla, a 39-year-old woman who decides to use the money her parents saved for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Darlene Hunt, who created The Big C, was picked to write and executive produce. Bialik will executive produce under her Sad Clown productions, while Parsons will executive producer through his That’s Wonderful Productions.

Fox put in a series commitment for the series.

“Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here.”

Parsons starred as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, while Bialik played Amy Farrah-Fowler. The series ran 12 seasons, with the series finale airing on CBS in May. Bialik, who shot to fame on Blossom, earned four Emmy nominations for her performance.

Aside from Carla, Parsons is also continuing his association with Sheldon. He is the narrator on the prequel series Young Sheldon, which returns for Season 3 on Thursday.

