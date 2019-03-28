‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Celebrates Show Being Longest Running Multi-Camera Sitcom With 276 Episodes

As the series draws to a close, The Big Bang Theory has added another accomplishment to its long tenure on the CBS schedule. The series has now become the longest-running American multicamera sitcom, airing 276 episodes to date according to PEOPLE. The previous title holder was Cheers with 275 episodes across its 11 seasons.

The cast celebrated the milestone together on set, with the show and Kaley Cuoco’s social accounts sharing the moment showcasing the tray of cupcakes spelling out “276” while the cast and producers stand around celebrating.

“Today marks a BIG TV milestone! The #BigBangTheory is officially television’s longest-running multicamera comedy EVER, exceeding Cheers’ previous record of 275 episodes,” The show’s official Twitter account shared with fans.

Cuoco echoed the celebration on Instagram when posting the photo to her profile.

“Blessed, humbled, amazed, grateful,” her caption said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us the last 12 years.”

Kunal Nayyar also shared the script for the record-setting episode, calling the moment a “dream come true.”

“And there you have it…this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show Cheers. So cheers to that [smiley face emoticon] lil Delhi boy, making history,” Nayyar wrote under the photo. “Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you… so, from my heart to yours, I love you.”

The Big Bang Theory will come to an end in May with the conclusion of its 12th season. According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the bosses at CBS tried to negotiate the show continuing for two more seasons, but it was reportedly Jim Parsons who said it was time to move on. People adds that CBS or Parsons didn’t respond to requests for comments at the time, but the actor did share a note on Instagram about the show coming to an end, praising his cast mates in the process.

“You are my playmates when we don’t feel like playing but have to because it’s our job to get out there and communicate and pretend we’re these other fictional people and we look into each other’s eyes and say these words and end up creating this weird, other reality that has enriched my life more than I will fully ever understand,” Parsons said in the post. “I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions delivered a joint statement ahead of the finale episodes according to PEOPLE.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” the statement said. “We, along with the cast, writers, and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”