Bill Gates to Guest Star in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory just announced its next special guest appearance.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be paying a visit to the beloved CBS sitcom in an upcoming episode set to air in March.

The billionaire and philanthropist will appear as himself. According to Deadline, when Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts Gates at work, the guys do everything in their power to meet him.

Gates previously appeared as himself in the television series Frasier in 2001.

CBS’ biggest series, The Big Bang Theory is in the middle of season 11, the first of a two-year renewal received last March.

The long-running series is not the only one in the universe to announce a big guest star. Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was recently tapped to appear in an episode of Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon, based on Sheldon Cooper’s life as young boy living in Texas.

Alexander will play Mr. Lundy — Medford High School’s resident drama teacher who “boldly shepherds” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) into the world of acting.

He will appear in the 16th episode of the comedy series’ first season, set to air sometime this spring.

Alexander is mostly known for playing the role of George Costanza on Seinfeld for nine years. He was most recently seen on Audience Network’s comedy, Hit The Road. Some of his other television credits include Friends, Everybody Hates Chris, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Listen Up and The Grinder.

A hit comedy, Young Sheldon has already been renewed for a second season. During a 2018 Television Critics Association panel, executive producer Chuck Lorre said he would love to see some of the characters from the spinoff world appear on Big Bang Theory.

“There are young people in young Sheldon’s life we may someday meet as adults,” executive producer Chuck Lorre told reporters Wednesday. “We are all in love with young Billy Sparks [played by Wyatt McClure]. To see him walk into Pasadena would be a thrill if we get that right.”

The series recently uncovered the origin story for Sheldon Cooper’s (Jim Parsons) favorite song when he’s sick, “Soft Kitty.”

The Big Bang Theory stars Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The show, as well as Young Sheldon, will return with all new episodes Thursday, March 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.