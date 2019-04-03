‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Host Bianna Golodryga Leaving the Show

After taking on a role with CBS This Morning this past October, co-host Bianna Golodryga is leaving the show and network after only a short stint.

According to the Hollywood Reporter per a statement from CBS on Wednesday, Golodryga decided on her own to leave the network.

“We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” the statement from the network read.

While Golodryga’s departure was expected based on rumored reports that the network would not confirm, she had been most recently absent from the morning show she hosted alongside Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson.

Golodryga was added to the morning show by former CBS News president David Rhodes, who recently stepped aside for Susan Zirinsky — a longtime network veteran of the television industry, said to be tackling several major decisions about TV talent after her induction March 1.

Prior to joining the network in 2017 and the show’s cast, Golodryga served as a reporter and fill-in host. In addition to her time with CBS, Golodryga served networks such as ABC News, Yahoo News and CNBC. At this time, she will continue to serve in her dual role at CNN as a contributor.

Born in the Soviet Union, Golodryga immigrated to Texas as a political refugee when she was still a baby and went on to marry former President Obama staffer, Peter R. Orszag. The couple has two children together.

Golodryga’s absence is not the only change ahead for the CBS News’ morning show, which ratings have proven has lagged behind in comparison to its network rivals, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today Show. Fellow co-host, Dickerson is reportedly being moved to the Sunday evening investigative magazine series, 60 Minutes, though nothing has been confirmed from the network.

As for King, after her highly-rated R. Kelly interview, she is expected to renew her contract and remain with CBS News in an attempt to continue her central role on the morning show.

It has been a busy month for the CBS morning crew, most notably for O’Donnell who was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy last month.

The 45-year-old anchor was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to have her appendix removed, sharing the news in an Instagram Story, while admitting that the operation was “not what [her family] had planned for spring break.”

O’Donnell shared updates with fans, including how “grateful” she was for the “amazing nurses, surgeons and whole team” for taking care of her. O’Donnell’s husband, restauranteur Geoff Tracy, tweeted his thanks to the hospital staff as well.

Photo credit: CBS Archives