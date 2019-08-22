‘BH90210’: What Brought Carol Potter Back to New Series

BH90210 brought back another original cast member from the iconic ’90s drama, and the cast really needs to spend more time with her. After teasing her return for a few weeks, the show finally revealed what brought Carol Potter — a.k.a. Cindy Walsh, Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda’s (Shannen Doherty) on Beverly Hills, 90210 — back for the new series, and it was not to give her a guest starring spot in the pilot.

Tensions arose during Wednesday’s episode of the Fox summer series in the aftermath of the cast receiving their mutilated dolls in the mail after the pilot for the reboot was greenlit. The combination of that threat and marriage problems hitting Ian (Ziering) and Jason (Priestley) led to a breaking point.

As the cast was set to come together to read some of the first pages of the pilot script, Ian showed up hungover and lashing out at his friends and members of the crew. Jason had also just found out that his wife’s pregnancy was the product of her infidelity, and that the man who had fathered the baby was none other than the lead writer on the new show.

The twist led to a massive confrontation on set, which ended with Ian punching the head writer in the face, and Gabrielle (Carteris) suggesting everyone in the cast needs to go to group therapy.

The show then brought back Carol as the therapist in charge of the cast’s therapy session, a nod to the actress’ real-life certification as a therapist.

The episode finished off Carol’s hilarious cameo appearance when after the group started leaving the session one-by-one, she told Jason that if he needed her to reprise her role as Cindy Walsh, they just needed to call her people.

Jason walked away mouthing his rejection to himself.

After leaving the original series, Potter reportedly returned to school and earned a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She was licensed as a therapist in 2001. Potter did not let her studies stop her from acting, however, as she made appearances on shows like Providence, NYPD Blue, JAG and Greek in recent years.

What did you think of Potter’s return? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.