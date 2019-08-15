‘BH90210’ Welcomes Back Another Original Cast Member in Surprising Twist

BH90210 brought back another cast member of the original series in Episode 2. The latest episode of the Fox summer series welcomed back Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine in the original series, playing an interesting role in the reboot within the show.

The new episode revolved mostly around the fictionalized Tori Spelling hoping to convince the other original cast members of the iconic 90’s teen drama series to join the reboot series she pitched at Fox.

After convincing Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty to join the project, the network was ready to green light the exciting reboot. At their first meeting as a team with the network, the crew were surprised when the execs brought out the reboot’s showrunner, Christine Elise herself.

Referring to her only by her character name, the cast of originals looked shocked to find their former co-star at the helm of the new project. She seemed to have an eerie look on her face that could tease to trouble ahead, but for now, Christine seemed excited about the opportunity.

“This is gonna be so much fun,” she says at the end of the ominous scene.

Fans were delighted to see the actress behind Emily Valentine back with the other cast members, and looked forward to see the drama she will bring in future episodes.

Elise is set to appear on multiple episodes of the new show. Emily Valentine first appeared on the original series in Season 2, sparking romantic interests for Dylan (Luke Perry) and Brandon (Priestley). She eventually had a more serious relationship with Brandon, but it reached an end after she spiked his drink at an underground club.

She made a few other bad choices throughout her tenure on the show, including setting one of the school’s homecoming floats on fire. After spending time at a psychiatric facility, Emily made a full recovery. Years later, she and Brandon rekindled their relationship, though she eventually encouraged him to pursue his relationship with Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth).

We will have to wait and see if the show addresses the fact Jason Priestley and her dated for five years back then, though he has his hands full with relationship drama on the show after his wife’s pregnancy news.

The episode also revealed Jason’s fertility issues, which bring to question his wife’s pregnancy, as another curveball showed that the reboot’s writer might have a connection to the drama.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.