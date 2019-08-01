‘BH90210’ Star Ian Ziering Previews Reboot’s Plot: ‘Tori’s Character Is Broke’

The wait for the premiere of BH90210 is almost over, and series star Ian Ziering is breaking down the premise of the new mockumentary-style revival. The Fox revival series will see the original cast members of the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, reunite and play fictionalized versions of themselves trying to get an actual reboot of the iconic series on the air.

The actor revealed new details about the plot of the revival, including how Tori Spelling’s character’s plight will bring the cast back together.

“We are playing ourselves after meeting at a fan panel. Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” Ziering told Us Weekly in an interview posted Thursday. “[Tori’s character] really needs this. So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

The Zombie Tidal Wave star said the show’s characters are based on their real lives. On the Vancouver set of the show, Ziering said the cast refers to their characters with their initials, so they don’t end up talking about themselves in third person.

And while the dramatized versions of themselves might be different, Ziering said there are definitely aspects that Ziering and IZ share.

“I’m a very hard working, driven individual. IZ is an even greater entrepreneur than I am. He’s much more motivating and inspiring, and these are things that I try to be in my own personal life, but he takes it to the next level,” he said. “He doesn’t need to do this series. IZ’s very well off, lives in a beautiful home, he’s got everything he really needs — so we think. Therein lies the twist, the rub, the bump, if you will, that leads to some drama, and some comedy and hijinks ensues.”

The series will reunite Ziering, Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris back together. Garth previously described the concept of the show as “uncharted territory.”

“Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth told PopCulture.com back in May.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.