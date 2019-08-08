‘BH90210’ Original Cast Members Hook up in Series Premiere, but There’s a Twist

It didn’t take long for BH90210 to feature two of its stars hooking up during their trip to Vegas together, but the twist came with its fair share of baggage. The series premiere saw Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling reunite for a special event honoring the show, with events leading one of them to start talks about a reboot series.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Episode 1: “The Reunion”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode quickly establishes the original cast members as people who all have difficulties and obstacles they are trying to overcome as they come together.

The cast is set to reunite for the 30th anniversary of the series and, despite some attitude between some members of the group, it feels like they are the same old friends fans knew and loved in the 1990s.

Jennie (Garth) is revealed to have just gone through her third marriage separation, and doesn’t seem too pleased to reunite with Jason (Priestley) or Shannen (Doherty). She is humiliated further when a fan breaks the news to her in the middle of a Q&A that her husband is filing for divorce and the news were made public.

Jason is at crossroads in his career, as he faces controversy after he lost his temper with an actor at a television directing gig and punched him in the face. The drama, plus his struggle to secure financing for his indie film finds him with a lot of frustrations as he reunited with his old friends.

On the personal side, the actor reveals he and his wife are no longer trying to have kids, as flashbacks show how he and his wife, played by Vanessa Lachey, seem to be trapped in a loveless marriage with only professional benefits.

After the event, the cast agrees to all fly back to Los Angeles together on Brian’s (Austin Green) plane and proceed to party until their flight. In between reunions and shared feelings, Jason and Jennie find themselves caught in the moment and hook up during their trip.

While they both seem to immediately regret what happened, the event inspires a conversation on the different standard they both faced as teens when their mistakes would be publicized in tabloids. The actors choose to not speak of their hookup further, though it will likely come up again as the cast reunites to make the reboot happen.

The show leaves fans with one final twist, when Jason arrives home to news that his wife is pregnant.

What did you think of the hookup? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.