‘BH90210’: Fox Reveals Revival’s Series Premiere Photos

BH90210 is less than a month away from its premiere, and Fox is keeping fans excited with the first official photos from the first episode. While not much is known about the actual plot for the season, the photos seemed to hint the cast will reunite in some sort of celebration of the original series.

The rockumentary-style series will revolve around the cast getting back together and working on getting an official revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 on the air. The show’s original cast will play fictionalized versions of themselves whose stories will be based on their real life.

Take a look at the photos from the BH90210 series premiere.

Brian Austin Green

Original cast member Brian Austin Green played David Silver on the original teen drama series and seems to be looking better than ever for the revival. The new Fox show will also introduce La La Anthony as his wife. What craziness will the actor be involved to this season?

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley will also be dealing with a relationship on the show, with his wife being played by Vanessa Lachey. Will Jason be down to reprise his role of Brandon in the show’s 90210 revival?

Jennie Garth

Garth looks like she has a lot on her mind in this photo, and the actress previously told PopCulture.com the fictional version of herself will have a lot to deal with in the revival.

“My character in the show [is] dealing with relationship issues, which I am no stranger to, marriages and divorces, teenage daughter and the reality of being who she is, living the life that she’s living,” she said.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering went on to star in the Sharknado franchise after gaining prominence on the original 90210. Is it too late to ask the writers to include Sharknado jokes in the first episode?

Pool Time

The cast of the beloved series will seemingly have some down time during the episode, as they can be seen lounging by the pool an enjoying some drinks.

Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling join in on the fun in the photo. Are they talking about getting the band back together?

Private Conversations

There are several things happening in this photo. We have Jason and Jennie seemingly having a heart-to-heart in a hot lobby.

Things get interesting when we look on the left a banner for a Beverly Hills, 90210 30th anniversary reunion. The original series premiered on Oct. 4, 1990. So will the show take place in the near future? We can’t wait to find out.

Quality Time

Looks like every original cast member will have quality time with their former co-stars. In this photo of Jason and Brian, the pair seem happy to be reuniting for the event after many years.

Reunited

This photo shows most of the original cast members together for the first time, and it seems from the expressions on their faces like there might be some drama with this reunion.

Shannen Doherty is noticeably missing from this reunion, but knowing that she started filming for the show later than the rest of the cast, she may be making her debut on the show in a later episode.

Arriving with Style

Who’s going to tell Brian he’s still wearing his sunglasses inside? The actor seems ready to celebrate the show’s 20-year anniversary, or maybe the nap he plans to take afterward.

Tori and Jennie

Tori and Jennie act as executive producers of the revival in real life, and seems like they will also be getting in trouble together on the show as well. We don’t know exactly what they are talking about with this front desk person, but something tells us the reunion event might not go as smoothly as we all want.

30th Anniversary

After knowing each other for so many years, working on the show and reuniting in any capacity must feel like a family reunion.

The photo of the group getting together for a selfie amid the big event shows how comfortable the actors are with one another.

On Stage

Seeing the cast of the beloved teen drama series together on stage is bittersweet after so many years. Let the countdown to the series premiere begin.

Memoirs?

Looks there will be some genuinely funny moments on the show. What else can we expect from this photo showing Jason and Jennie horrified after Ian reveals the cover of a memoir or self help book of some sort.

“The Holly-Wed Workout: Sweat Together to Get Together”. Can we get an advance copy?

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.