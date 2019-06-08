‘BH90210’ Cast Returns to Peach Pit in Latest Promo for Revival

BH90210‘s latest teaser is done playing pretend.

Fox dropped a new preview for the highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot Friday, showing the original cast members as dolls resembling their characters from the iconic series and hanging out at the iconic Peach Pit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After acting out a fictional scene set in the beloved diner, Ian Ziering steps in and suggest the cast stop fooling around.

“We should do this for real. What do you say?” he says.

Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling then drop their dolls and they all celebrate the upcoming new chapter.

BH90210 finds the original cast members playing fictional versions of themselves in a new serialized drama that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. The show will follow the stars as they reunite for the first time in twenty years to try and get a 90210 reboot back on TV.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” Fox said in a statement.

Garth opened up to PopCulture.com recently about what fans can expect from the new six-episode summer series.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth said in May of the show’s premise.

While the show will not be set in the universe of the original series, Garth promised fans will be delighted by man easter eggs and tributes to 90210.

“We’re going to definitely give them a lot of fan candy,” she said. “We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff. Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 season between 1990 and 2000.

“Our relationships are each individually unique and separate from the others. Then there’s this big group chemistry that is really, really hard to find in another group of actors,” Garth said. “Now, each of us having gone out and worked independently and done various different projects over the years, we realize [Beverly Hills, 90210] was like lightning in a bottle. Now, coming back together, we all realize that and it’s a good thing to have people who appreciate each other and want to be together. We’re very lucky.”

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.