‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Release Date Revealed

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is officially coming to a TV near you in late summer.

The six-episode “event series” — officially titled BH90210 — will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox and feature the original cast of the 1990s teen drama, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty.

The show will reportedly focus on the actors playing heightened versos of themselves as they live their lives and attempt to get an actual reboot of the series on television.

TVLine released an official logline for the upcoming new series, which reads: “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Co-creators Garth and Spelling opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the premise of the show, revealing they felt this was the only way to properly return to the lives of these characters.

“It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together,” Garth told the outlet. “It’s really hard to do that show justice in a reboot, so we didn’t want to even try. We wanted to come at it with a totally different, fresh perspective, while still honoring the show and paying homage to all the characters that the fans are going to really love.”

The release date announcement comes on the heels of Doherty finally signing up for the project. The rest of the cast had been signed on for a few months, with Spelling previously telling press she would love to have Doherty back for the new series.

“We would love to have her on… There is no status right now,” the former reality star said back in February, after confirming the news that the revival was in the works.

The new show also comes at a heartbreaking moment for fans of the original series who are still mourning the loss of Luke Perry. The actor behind Dylan McKay was also not signed on as a series regular for the reunion show due to his commitments for CW series Riverdale, but Spelling said was hoping to make at least one cameo.

After his death in March due to a massive stroke, BH90210 producers promised to pay tribute to the actor in some way during the event series.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.