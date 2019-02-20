‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot in the Works With Tori Spelling, Original Cast

Beverly Hills, 90210 is getting the reboot treatment… again.

CBS Television Studios is reportedly working on a new revival for the series, with some of the original cast members attached to reprise their roles on the series.

According to The Wrap, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are attached to return for the new series. Other stars like Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry have not signed on to return to the show, though the project is still in early development.

The new show is reportedly being pitched to broadcast and streaming networks, though none has been attached to it yet.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210, created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Perry as students in West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles. The show led to a series of spinoffs, including Fox’s beloved soap Melrose Place.

The CW rebooted the series back in 2008 titled, 90210, the first season featured Tori Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles from the original series. The show, starring AnnaLynne McCord, Matt Lanter and Shenae Grimes, ran for five seasons until 2013.

Spelling previously teased a possible reboot of the beloved teen drama series back in March on Instagram. In the photo, Spelling shared a selfie of herself outside CBS Studios and talked a collaboration with Garth.

“Back [to] work,” Spelling captioned the photo. “Great creative day yesterday with my partner-in-crime, Jennie Garth.” At the time the actress added hashtags for “90210 vibes,” “Donna and Kelly forever” and “besties.”

“Donna and Kelly” refers to the actresses’ characters on the beloved teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

The outlet writes the new series is written and executive produced by Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who both also worked on The CW’s reboot series and on Spelling’s So Notorious. Ghen Maynard is also reportedly on board for the new project.

Fans of Spelling’s have been suggesting another reboot for months, adding their own pitches to the comments section of her Instagram photos. Spelling made headlines in January when she shared a photo with Ziering and fans asked for a reboot.

“The whole gang owns & operates the Peach Pit now,” one user commented at the time.

“Kelly & Brandon married raising cows chickens wheat n corn on farm in Kansas. Donna n David own & run The Peach Pit the hottest coffee house in town. Dylan & Brenda together divorced then back together again & running Promises Rehab in Malibu. Dr Steve & Dr Janet plastic surgeons to every hot celeb in hollywood,” another fan suggested.

