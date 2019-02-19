‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Could Return With a Twist

The rumored Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot in the works may not be what fans are expecting after all.

Despite reports from the end of December that claimed Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris would be reprising their roles for a new reboot of the beloved 1990’s teen drama, it appears as though the concept for the new series might be a completely different premise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rather than bringing back their iconic characters from the series, the new show that is currently being shopped around will follow the former 90210 cast members in an hour-long mockumentary-style series where they will play dramatized versions of themselves, according to a new report from TVLine.

The potential series — which first saw rumors of its existence in March — will find the group’s efforts to get (another) 90210 revival on television.

As previously reported, other 90210 alums, such as Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, are not currently attached to the new series. Mike Chessler and Chris Albergini, who both worked on the first 90210 revival for The CW will write and executive produce the series. The writing duo also created So NoTORIous, Spelling’s similarly mockumentary-ish sitcom that aired on VH1 in 2006.

The outlet reports that several networks, including one major broadcast network and one of the major streaming series, are reportedly interested in the new 90120 project.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 200. The series starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Perry as students in West Beverly Hills High School. The beloved drama led to mane spinoff series, including the soap opera Melrose Place.

The CW’s 90210 reboot premiered in 2008 and featured Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles from the original. The show, which starred AnnaLynne McCord, Matt Lanter and Shenae Grimes, ran for five seasons until 2013.

Shortly after reboot rumors started at the end of December, Spelling, Garth, Green and Priestley were spotted together in Hollywood getting coffee in between pitch meetings with networks about the potential series.

The new show is still in early stages of development. Many of the stars had previously commented on their interest in pursuing a 90210 reunion.

“We’re all still really good friends,” Ziering told Larry King in 2017. “When you work with someone for so long, 10 years, at such an early age you become like brothers and sisters. They are all doing great, I am real happy for their achievements and I’d love to work with them again in front of the camera. It would be awesome.”