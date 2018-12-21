‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Spotted out Together Following Reboot Rumors

After rumors of a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot starring the original cast surfacedt this week, photos of them getting coffee together on Sunset Boulevard Wednesday surfaced.

TMZ published photos of Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley on Thursday spending time together as sources told the site the quintet got together for pitch meetings in Hollywood.

On Thursday, reports of a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival surfaced. While the five actors in the photos have signed on to the project, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry have not. The project is in the very early stages, and is not even attached to a network yet. TMZ‘s sources said the actors, writers and producers have already met with Netflix, Amazon and Hulu executives about bringing the project to a streaming platform.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 and was created by Darren Star. Doherty, Perry, Garth, Priestley and Spelling played students at West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles. It led to the 1992-1999 spin-off series Melrose Place and the short-lived Models Inc., which ran from 1994-1995.

In 2008, The CW rebooted the show as simply 90210, with Spelling, Garth and Doherty playing their original parts in the first year. It ran for five seasons until 2013, and featured AnnaLynn McCord, Shenae Grimes and Matt Lanter. There was also a short-lived Melrose Place reboot for the 2009-2010 season.

There have been hints at a 90210 reboot in the past. In March, Spelling posted photos on Instagram during a trip to CBS Studios with Garth, including the hashtag “90210 vibes” and “Donna and Kelly forever,” referring to the characters they played on the show. In January, Spelling reunited with Ziering, inspiring more calls for a revival.

In 2017, Ziering told Larry King he would “absolutely” be interested in a 90210 reunion.

“We’re all still really good friends,” the former Sharknado star said at the time. “When you work with someone for so long, 10 years, at such an early age you become like brothers and sisters. They are all doing great, I am real happy for their achievements and I’d love to work with them again in front of the camera. It would be awesome.”

Ziering never participated in The CW revival because they never had a good story for his character, Steve Sanders.

“If I was going to resurrect Steve Sanders I wanted it to have some connection with what I had built in the 10 years I was associated with the show,” Ziering told King. “They were not interested in connecting what was with what they had and for that, I wasn’t interested in aggrandizing their project. It just wasn’t something that was that appealing.”

