‘Better Things’ Renewed for Season 3

Just weeks after its season two premiere, FX has renewed its critically acclaimed series Better Things for a third season.

The 2016 Peabody-wining series, which was co-created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., focuses on Sam Fox (Adlon), a single, working actor raising three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood), and Duke (Olivia Edwards) in Los Angeles. She also cares for her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), who lives across the street.

In addition to co-creating the comedy series and starring in it, Adlon also directed all 10 episodes of the current running season. The 51-year-old screenwriter was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance.

“Better Things‘ success is testament to the creative genius of Pamela Adlon as a writer, director and actor,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “It has been a joy for everyone at FX to support Pamela and see the critics and industry recognize this series as one of the very best shows on TV. Pamela and the enormously talented cast, producers and crew have our deepest appreciation.”

The second season currently ranks as the most critically-acclaimed comedy series of the year, receiving a Metacritic score of 96, and has received praise from critics and reviewers. “The first season of this series was excellent, but this year, Better Things ascends to another level,” Variety’s Maureen Ryan wrote in a recent review. “With the second season of this unmissable, funny, insightful and deeply humane show, Pamela Adlon takes her place as one of the most important storytellers on the TV scene.”

Better Things season three is slated to premiere sometime in 2018. Catch current episodes Thursday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX.