‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 to Feature Scenes Set During ‘Breaking Bad’

Season 4 of Better Call Saul will reportedly feature scenes from mothership series Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul, the prequel series to AMC‘s Breaking Bad that centers on Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman, a character first introduced on the Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad, will be venturing into territory it has not previously gone. In season 4, the series will venture into the Breaking Bad era.

“We have a subplot that very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White. I can’t wait for folks to see that,” co-creator Vince Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly. “I picture two giant circles moving together, converging into an ever-largening Venn diagram, and that Venn diagram represents the overlap between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. That area of overlap is getting larger and larger.”

While Gilligan declined to give any hints as to what the possible crossover scenes could be or which characters would be involved in them other than Bob Odenkirk’s Saul, news of the scenes opens up an array of possibilities, including seeing the set-up and repercussions of key scenes from Breaking Bad.

“We’re still a few years out from Walter White, but you’ll see some things that will definitely ring a bell and also show some different aspects to things that we saw in Breaking Bad,” co-creator Peter Gould said.

The series, which first began airing in 2015, was picked up for a fourth season in June of 2017 following a shocking season 3 finale that saw McGill’s attorney brother, Chuck, die after setting his home on fire.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man’” Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said at the time. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob, and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on season four!”

The series, helmed by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan alongside executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison, has proven to be a ratings powerhouse for AMC. The second season of Better Call Saul earned the disctinction of being one of the highest-rated dramas on cable and garnered seven Emmy Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. Season 3 was the third most watched scripted cable series of the year and averaged 1.98 million viewers.