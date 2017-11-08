The Best TV Quotes of the Week

With each new week of TV comes an onslaught of new quotes, and the week of October 15 was plentiful with them.

From perhaps the nerdiest moment on The Good Place to major truth bombs on American Horror Story: Cult, our favorite characters were delivering our favorite lines.

The week wasn’t short of its fill of humor and quirk, and these are just 10 of the best quotes of the week.

1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

“I refuse to set foot on the Titanic! Whoever built that ship should be shot.”

To understand the genius of this quote, you need to have a little previous knowledge of Martin Stein’s portrayer, Victor Garber. Back in 1997, he played Thomas Andrews in Titanic, a character who built the unsinkable ship and ultimately went down with it.

2. American Horror Story: Cult

“History may change, but her story always repeats itself.”

In the most recent episode of American Horror Story, new character Bebe Babbitt delivered the cold hard truth to the female members of Kai’s cult, adding an entirely new feminist twist to the show.

3. Supernatural

“Now when I come to a moral crossroad, I ask myself, ‘What would Mr. Rogers do?’ And as soon as I nail that, I’m usually good.”

Donatello’s way of dealing with moral plights actually sounds like something we should all do.

4. The Mindy Project

“The central message of Frozen is that love between siblings conquers all — just like Game of Thrones.”

While Mindy is trying to convince Duncan to drop his hard feelings towards his brother, her words are actually very true.

5. Gotham

“Wow, you don’t get much sun.”

Nygma said exactly what was on every fans’ mind when they saw Butch’s new “Grundy” look. Either he’s hiding inside all day or he puts on a ton of sunscreen each time he goes outside.

6. The Last Man on Earth

“Pamela, our sex was… the second best I ever had.”

“Oh, Glenn! I’ll always remember you said that.”

Glenn sure knows the way to a woman’s heart.

7. The Good Place

“When I’m really upset, concentrating on a table of contents helps me calm down. It’s like a menu… but the food is words.”

Chidi has a very poetic way of describing the table of contents of an ethics textbook.

8. The Flash

“Hello, mamacita. They don’t make them like you anymore.”

“What the hell?!”

“Easy, it’s just the Motherboard of the Month, July of ’07, OK? Look at her.”

“Kind of wish it was a girl.”

Cisco may not be cheating on Gypsy with another woman, but he sure does have a thing for old computer magazines.

9. Supergirl

“The human mind reacts to music very much like other stimuli — taste, smells. If the song doesn’t sound exactly the way you’re used to hearing it, you enjoy it less, and are therefore less likely to get jiggy on the dance floor. I say DJ.”

“Did you just say ‘jiggy’?”

In the latest episode of The CW’s Supergirl, J’onn helps Alex and Maggie decide between a band or a DJ for their wedding, and Winn’s reaction to his use of ‘jiggy’ was pretty much the same as all of the audience. Does anyone even say ‘jiggy’ anymore?

10. This Is Us

“Did Grandma shoot him?”

During a discussion with his parents about his grandmother’s racism, young Randall jumped to an extreme conclusion, and it’s both heartbreaking and humorous.