Beloved TV Actress Humaira Ali Has Died

Humaira Ali, a veteran actor from the golden era of Pakistani television, has died at the age of 65.

Ali’s daughter, Pakistani actress and singer Rahma Ali, announced her mother’s passing in an emotional message shared to Instagram Sunday.

“Our mother passed away this morning. Please pray for her,” the statement read. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Lahore in 1960, Ali is remembered for her many contributions to Pakistan’s television and arts industry. She got her start during the golden era of Pakistani Television, a period roughly between the 1970s and 1980s, and was a standout performer during the formative years of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), according to Dunya News.

Ali made her acting debut on the hit PTV drama serial Jhok Siyal in 1973. Based on Shabbir Shah’s novel, the actress starred in a lead role on the series alongside Abid Ali, whom she later married in 1976, according to DAWN. Together, the couple became two of the most recognized names in the Pakistani TV circuit, with Ali going on to star in more than 50 drama shows throughout her career, including Dasht, Kankar, Jab We Wed, and Sammi.

Ali and her husband welcomed three children together – model and actress Iman Ali, singer and actress Rahma Ali, and Maryam Ali. She briefly stepped away from acting in order to raise their children, but later returned to the screen, most recently appearing in the 2022 film Tich Button. She and Abid later divorced in 2006, but remained on good terms until his passing in 2019.

News of Ali’s death sparked a wave of tributes, one person writing on social media that she “leaves behind a legacy that touched many hearts.” Another fan paid tribute on X, sharing, “Humaira Ali was an exceptional talent. for me personally I’ll remember her most for one of my fav ptv comic roles in humtv’s Akbari Asghari. a talent worth remembering. May her soul rest in peace.”