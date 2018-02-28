‘Bellevue’ Reveals the Identity of the Riddler

After playing with viewers’ minds for five episodes, Bellevue revealed the identity of The Ridder in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

After finding out that her mentor and boss Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle) deliberately hid evidence from Sandy Driver’s murder investigation, leading to her father’s suicide twenty years ago, Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) reaches her breaking point.

That night, she finds Eddie (Allen Leech) at a barbecue with Briana (Amber Godlfarb) and daughter Daisy (Madison Ferguson) and becomes jealous as they act like a family.

Annie explodes on Eddie and says she wants him back, but he rejects her claiming he likes being normal with Briana. Later, Annie exchanges harsh words with Briana, which Daisy accidentally hears. The drama in Annie’s personal life, combined with the toll of trying to solve the murders of Jesse Sweetland and Sandy Driver leave Annie exhausted and desperate.

A drunken Annie unravels at her father’s old fishing cabin, where he chose to end his life after failing to solve Sandy’s murder. As the last words her father ever told her resonate in her mind, Annie runs to the woods and attempts to hurt herself. However, she is stopped by a man who holds a very close resemblance to her father. He runs away before she can ask who he is.

The shocking episode ends when Annie walks back into the cabin and sees markings on the wall showing her growing progression as she got older. She then sees that closer to the ceiling there’s another marking for “Adam, 16.”

Fans were quick to realize this means Annie has a brother she wasn’t aware of, and this man has been the one helping and tormenting her this whole time.

Series co-creator Adrienne Michell also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“We now know who the Riddler is,” she tweeted when someone asked about the reveal.

Bellevue airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America.